Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Split Enz "I Got You"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

In 1980, New Zealand new wave/rock band Split Enz released their fifth studio album, True Colors. The first single to be released from their breakthrough album was “I Got You,” written by co-lead singer, Neil Finn. Initially, he didn’t believe the song had hit potential, but ended up becoming their most commercially successful song. Topping the charts in both Australia and New Zealand, by July 1980 it had become the biggest selling single in Australian history.

In an interview, Neil explained how the song came together: "Tim and I were having sessions where he'd throw me a title and I'd throw him a title and we'd go off to our respective rooms and write a song. And he gave me the title 'I Got You,' and I went in and I wrote it, and I thought the verse was pretty good but I thought the chorus was only a bit average and I should change it at some point, but in fact it was never changed. It just goes to show I don't know a hit when I hear one really."

The core of Split Enz were the brothers Neil (vocals) and Tim (guitar) Finn. Neil later formed Crowded House, which Tim joined for their third album. Neil and Tim have also made music together as The Finn Brothers.

