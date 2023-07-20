© 2023 Louisville Public Media

SoundTRAX: "The NeverEnding Story"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Bastian Bux rides Falkor on the poster for "The NeverEnding Story."
Parlophone Records
/
Warner Bros.

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

Once again we take a whimsical trip to the 80s, this time returning to the land of Fantasia.

Yes, the film adaptation of the 1979 novel The NeverEnding Story was released 39 years ago today.

It tells the tale of an unhappy boy who escapes a bunch of bullies by ducking into a bookstore. There he discovers an enchanting book about a boy warrior who must save the land of Fantasia from becoming destroyed by a mythical force known as the Nothing.

There are dragons and gnomes and all sorts of fanciful creatures that either delighted you or weirded you out as a kid. But iconic it remains.

There will be no mystery as to what today's SoundTRAX selection will be.

While the soundtrack features a score by Klaus Doldinger and additional music by Giorgio Moroder, it's the film's title song everyone remembers.

Former Kajagoogoo lead singer Limahl— of "Too Shy" fame— is solely credited for the tune, which has always bugged me. Especially since the woman who sings with him is from Kentucky!

That's right, it's Lexington native Beth Andersen's lilting voice you hear singing with Limahl. So give credit where credit is due.

For the 39th anniversary of The NeverEnding Story, today's SoundTRAX is the title song from Limahl— with backing vocals by Beth Andersen.

Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host.
