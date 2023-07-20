Premiere: Phourist & The Photons debut new song and video inspired by a Cat in "Citizen Celestial"

WFPK is proud to premiere a new song by Phourist & The Photons called "Citizen Celestial" that just came out today. Front man and primary songwriter/vocalist Nick Hill tells us about the song, what inspired it, and the making of it:

"Citizen Celestial is a song I wrote for my cat, I think. I was super tired after work and I came home and offhandedly strummed it out. I didn’t think much of it at the time but I kept hearing the melody in my head for a couple weeks after, and, I’m not gonna lie I thought it was kinda catchy. So, as you do when you're in a band, I sent the demo to the group chat.

I love what it sounds like as a four-piece. Andrew’s guitar line is very whimsical and catchy, Scott had the perfect drum pattern (I’m sorry for asking you to do so many takes though, Scott), I was happy with the celestial keyboard sounds I got and Jailynn’s bass line is always on the move, which is a nice contrast to the simple nature of the tune. Also Adam Copelin over at TNT Productions killed the mix, thanks Adam.

And I think my cat liked it too. Even purred in my lap a little when Adam sent me the final mix."

The song is now streaming. Catch Phourist & The Photons at the July 21st After Hours at The Speed "Locals" Night at The Speed Art Museum!