© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Premiere: Phourist & The Photons debut new song and video inspired by a Cat in "Citizen Celestial"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
Phourist & The Photons
Nik Verchery
/
Phourist & The Photons

WFPK is proud to premiere a new song by Phourist & The Photons called "Citizen Celestial" that just came out today. Front man and primary songwriter/vocalist Nick Hill tells us about the song, what inspired it, and the making of it:

"Citizen Celestial is a song I wrote for my cat, I think. I was super tired after work and I came home and offhandedly strummed it out. I didn’t think much of it at the time but I kept hearing the melody in my head for a couple weeks after, and, I’m not gonna lie I thought it was kinda catchy. So, as you do when you're in a band, I sent the demo to the group chat.

I love what it sounds like as a four-piece. Andrew’s guitar line is very whimsical and catchy, Scott had the perfect drum pattern (I’m sorry for asking you to do so many takes though, Scott), I was happy with the celestial keyboard sounds I got and Jailynn’s bass line is always on the move, which is a nice contrast to the simple nature of the tune. Also Adam Copelin over at TNT Productions killed the mix, thanks Adam.

And I think my cat liked it too. Even purred in my lap a little when Adam sent me the final mix."

The song is now streaming. Catch Phourist & The Photons at the July 21st After Hours at The Speed "Locals" Night at The Speed Art Museum!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.