Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: The Mountain Goats "Clean Slate"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Jackie Lee Young
/
Merge Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

The Mountain Goats have announced their forthcoming album, Jenny from Thebes, with the release of the lead single, “Clean Slate.” The new 12 track album is set for release October 27th on Merge Records, is said to be the sequel to their beloved 2002 classic, All Hail West Texas.

According to a press release, Jenny from Thebes is “a story about the individual and society, about safety and shelter and those who choose to provide care when nobody else will.”

As John Darnielle explains in a statement, “Clean Slate” sets the stage for the story of Jenny: “People like to hedge bets by using terms like ‘concept album’ but let’s be clear, this is a rock opera about a woman named Jenny, who buys a Kawasaki to ride as far away as she can from a town she’s been carrying on her shoulders too long,”

“‘Clean Slate’ sets the scene: this is the house Jenny rents; these are the people who crash there when they need a place to stay; this is where she’s at in the process of becoming someone other than the keyholder she’s been.”

If you missed The Mountain Goats recent Members Only Performance at WFPK, you can listen here.

John Timmons
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
