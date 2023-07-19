© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Tourists "I Only Want To Be With You"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Before forming Eurythmics and finding international success, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were members of the British new wave pop band The Tourists. Formed in 1976, they released 3 albums before breaking up in 1980. Their 1979 sophomore release Reality Effect provided the band their biggest hit- their cover of the Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be with You."

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
