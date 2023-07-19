Today's ear X-tacy: The Tourists "I Only Want To Be With You"
Before forming Eurythmics and finding international success, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were members of the British new wave pop band The Tourists. Formed in 1976, they released 3 albums before breaking up in 1980. Their 1979 sophomore release Reality Effect provided the band their biggest hit- their cover of the Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be with You."