William Benton has a new EP that provides the soundtrack to Ghosts of The Chelsea Hotel (And Other Rock & Roll Stories)

You may know William Benton as the front man for the Louisville band Lucky Pineapple, or his role in other Louisville bands such as Tyrone or Bodyhammer. His latest incarnation is in Cat Casual & The Final Word which he took with him when he moved to New York City. His new EP is called Terrorboss and the music from it will be prominently featured in a documentary called Ghosts of The Chelsea Hotel (And Other Rock & Roll Stories) where William provides the soundtrack. The Chelsea Hotel was a creative breeding ground for its residents and guests throughout its long history including Andy Warhol, William S. Burroughs, Jackson Pollack, Patti Smith, Robert Mapplethorpe, Janis Joplin, and so many more. The film will make its premiere on September 5, 2023 at Joe's Pub in NYC. In the meantime, you can listen to the music on Cat Casual's EP and watch the trailer below.