listen hear! Song of the Day: Allison Russell "Stay Right Here"

4X GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell surprised with another preview from her upcoming album release, The Returner.

Russell’s up-tempo new song “Stay Right Here” is an urgent dance-floor gem that channels 70s greats like Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor, and Roberta Flack. The song features her Rainbow Coalition ensemble with special string arrangements written by Larissa Maestro, featuring Sista Strings.

“Stay Right Here” is about resisting the siren songs of self-hatred, apathy & oblivion,” Russell shared in a press release. “It’s about fighting the nihilistic forces of bigotry, fear & fascism. Right here, right now. The good fight, good trouble, it’s a Freedom Song. It’s about leaning into the fierce Survivor’s Joy & the POWER of our worldwide rainbow coalition to reduce harm for all our children, for our planet, for all those yet to come. We are more than seeds – we’re the soil & the water – the good ancestors. Every one of us, equal under the sun— we shall not be overcome. Our Circle is STRONG.”

The Returner will be released on September 8th, 2023, via Fantasy Records