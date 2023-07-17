© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: XTC "Life Begins At The Hop"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

XTC bassist Colin Moulding said the he "wanted to ditch [our] quirky nonsense and do more straight-ahead pop.” So in 1979 he wrote “Life Begins At The Hop” for the band’s 3rd studio album, Drums and Wires. It was Moulding's first A-side composition for the group, and the band's first single to make the UK charts. The song title references the 1950s' rock 'n' roll classic "At the Hop".

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.