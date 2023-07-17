Today's ear X-tacy: XTC "Life Begins At The Hop"

XTC bassist Colin Moulding said the he "wanted to ditch [our] quirky nonsense and do more straight-ahead pop.” So in 1979 he wrote “Life Begins At The Hop” for the band’s 3rd studio album, Drums and Wires. It was Moulding's first A-side composition for the group, and the band's first single to make the UK charts. The song title references the 1950s' rock 'n' roll classic "At the Hop".