SoundTRAX: "(500) Days of Summer"

Well, here we are in the sweaty throes of summer, which everyone seems to love but me. It seems to last forever.

And, coincidentally, the movie (500) Days of Summer was released 14 years ago today— which has absolutely nothing to do with the weather, but still.

It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tom, a greeting card writer who falls hard for a free spirit named, yes, Summer, played by Zooey Deschanel.

Summer doesn't believe in love, Tom thinks they are destined to be together.

It doesn't follow the usual tropes of a rom-com, but will still get you in the feels because who hasn't been on the losing end of unrequited love before?

Two soundtracks were released, with one being the score composed by Mychael Danna and Rob Simonsen.

The other soundtrack consists of contemporary tunes from artists like Regina Spektor (who gets two songs on the collection) as well as Doves, Feist, and— surprise— She & Him, Deschanel's project with M. Ward. There are also some gems from other duos like Hall and Oates and Simon and Garfunkel.

But since the music of The Smiths play a small role in Tom and Summer's relationship (as you can see in the first clip) they will provide today's SoundTRAX selection.

From (500) Days of Summer, it's The Smiths with "There is a Light That Never Goes Out."