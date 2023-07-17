Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme: "I'm soundtracking my own life, and life is nuts"

Josh Homme, the frontman of Queens of the Stone Age, reunites with Kyle Meredith in a discussion about the band's upcoming album, "In Times New Roman," their first release since 2017. Homme shares his approach to creating music for all stereotypes and delves into the concept of how our musical preferences evolve as adults, often embracing the music we may have despised in our youth. Homme reveals that he is essentially soundtracking his own life, which he describes as pretty crazy at present.

Furthermore, Homme explores the more aggressive moments featured on the new album, delving into his thoughts on the existential question of why we exist. He also discusses the use of gallows humor as a means to cope with the heaviness of human existence

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.