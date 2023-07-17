listen hear! Song of the Day: Bettye LaVette "Hard To Be A Human"

Singer-songwriter and soul legend Bettye LaVette has a way of interpreting other artists’ works and making them truly her own. Her latest project, simply titled LaVette, is an album of songs written by the underappreciated blues and folk songwriter Randall Bramblett. "I think he's the best songwriter I've heard in the past 30 years," says LaVette.

The latest single from the album is “Hard To Be A Human.” Speaking about the song she said, “I liked it as soon as I heard it, especially the lines ‘I was walkin’ in the garden, goin’ by the plan, dreamin’ about my baby, apple in my hand’. And then (producer) Steve (Jordan) and the guys put together such a great arrangement. My good friend James Carter played the most incredible sax solo with the actual horn that once belonged to my deceased, dear friend of many years, Beans Bowles. You can’t listen to it without at least trying to salsa. Did I mention that I LOVE this tune?”

We love it as well and can't wait for Bettye's headlining appearance at this month's WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on July 26th!