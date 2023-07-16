© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

The Kinks' Dave Davies: "Ray has been one of my biggest gurus, or enemies."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

The legendary guitarist discusses the band's new anthology collection, The Journey Part 1

Dave Davies of The Kinks engages in a conversation with Kyle Meredith, diving into the band's illustrious 60-year history with the release of The Journey Part 1. The guitarist and songwriter reflects on his past, highlighting The Kinks' fearlessness in tackling darker subjects and their exploration of the intersection between spirituality and politics. Davies reveals his admiration for Star Trek, drawing parallels between the show's philosophical themes and the band's own subject matter.

Throughout the interview, Davies emphasizes the importance of imagination and self-expression, discussing the role of artists in helping and inspiring others. He pays tribute to his brother Ray, recognizing him as one of his greatest mentors and sources of wisdom.

As a key figure in one of rock music's most influential bands, Dave Davies offers unique insights into The Kinks' enduring legacy. The Journey Part 1 serves as a celebration of their remarkable career, showcasing their artistic evolution and willingness to explore complex themes. Davies' reflections on the band's creative process and his personal philosophies add depth to the conversation, underscoring the timeless relevance of The Kinks' music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
