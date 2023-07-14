© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Elvis Costello & the Attractions "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

It was July 14, 1977 that Elvis Costello & The Attractions made their live debut supporting Wayne County & the Electric Chairs at the Penzance Winter Gardens in Cornwall, England.

Fast forward two years - March 18, 1979 when Elvis and the Attractions played Louisville for the first time. Their Armed Funk Tour took the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium in support of their most recent album, Armed Forced. Tickets were $6.00 in advance, $7.00 day of show.

Surprisingly, their set list did not include, “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love And Understanding,” a song on the Armed Forces record. We thought we would include it in our set list as today’s ear X-tacy.

