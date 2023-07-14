Today's ear X-tacy: Elvis Costello & the Attractions "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding"

It was July 14, 1977 that Elvis Costello & The Attractions made their live debut supporting Wayne County & the Electric Chairs at the Penzance Winter Gardens in Cornwall, England.

Fast forward two years - March 18, 1979 when Elvis and the Attractions played Louisville for the first time. Their Armed Funk Tour took the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium in support of their most recent album, Armed Forced. Tickets were $6.00 in advance, $7.00 day of show.

Surprisingly, their set list did not include, “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love And Understanding,” a song on the Armed Forces record. We thought we would include it in our set list as today’s ear X-tacy.

