Music

Zaniah unapologetically demands "Privacy on her new single

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT

Zaniah just released a brand new single titled "Privacy". We last heard from the Louisville native after she relocated to New York City, and appeared on an airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to participate in his "Battle of the Instant Songwriters" segment.

Her new track was co-written by Nina Woods and Janelle Mitchell with production by Kyle Hughes and Robert Lee, and engineered by Joshua Parkin. It is a smooth and confident reclamation of self as she sings, "Crazy how I was tiptoeing, but now I'm marching loud," and, "Can't deny who I be/I'm divine like a summer's breeze."

Listen to Zaniah's new single "Privacy" here!

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

