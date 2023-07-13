Zaniah unapologetically demands "Privacy on her new single

Zaniah just released a brand new single titled "Privacy". We last heard from the Louisville native after she relocated to New York City, and appeared on an airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to participate in his "Battle of the Instant Songwriters" segment.

Her new track was co-written by Nina Woods and Janelle Mitchell with production by Kyle Hughes and Robert Lee, and engineered by Joshua Parkin. It is a smooth and confident reclamation of self as she sings, "Crazy how I was tiptoeing, but now I'm marching loud," and, "Can't deny who I be/I'm divine like a summer's breeze."

Listen to Zaniah's new single "Privacy" here!