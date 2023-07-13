Southern Indiana band Cliffs releases a song with just the right amount of edge in "Imagine You"

It's no secret to those of us in Kentuckiana that Floyd Central High School in Southern Indiana has a great arts program. It's been producing one great artist after another and we get to see and hear the results as alumni form bands and start playing locally and regionally around the Metro area. A recent example of that is a new band called Cliffs. Steven Pierson on bass and Seth Jenkins on guitar formed the band after graduating from the high school and are now joined by singer Chris McConnell of Bloomington, IN, guitarist Steve Kovach of Cleveland, OH, and Rowan Stewart on drums from Indianapolis, IN. Seth Jenkins explains how the band got together and what's next:

The way the band started was from a unanimous exhaustion with just being the “hired guns” or “side men” in music. We all grew up listening to great classic music and that’s what inspired us to pick up our instruments. Not to say we weren’t grateful for all of the opportunities to play with other artists, but when you’re playing other people’s songs it gets to a point where you kind of feel like your standing on the outside of someone else’s dream. Thus, these feelings are what inspired us to hatch the idea for the band. So Steve (bass) and I formulated a plan to get some like minded individuals involved with this project.

We first approached Chris about joining, he is a friend we have had for a long time and he, Steve (bass) and I all played with in bands together over the years. I then reached out to Rowan and Steve Kovach through social media, we hadn’t met in person but bonded over a common love of old music, guitars, etc. Once we told everyone the idea for the group we were all sold.

We all got together for the first time in January and hit the ground running. Scheduled some writing sessions, then recording sessions, and one thing lead to another. Had our first show in Bloomington last Friday night, and to our surprise we sold it out! We are so stoked. We have the next date set for Floyd County Brewing Company’s Enchanted Forrest 8/10, likely along with a friend of WFPK, Brooks Ritter! (Whom Steve and I both play for also!)

Our next single, “Stray”, is set to release the 19th of this month , with a four song EP to follow in August and a full album in the fall/winter.

To be brief, “Imagine You” is a step into the shoes of the “deranged”, ultimately leading to the realization (in the chorus) that no matter how high you float away from reality, there’s someone that anchors you back down.

Check out their new song "Imagine You" now streaming everywhere.