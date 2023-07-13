listen hear! Song of the Day: Jamila Woods "Tiny Garden"

Chicago singer-songwriter-poet-playwright Jamila Woods has announced her third studio LP, Water Made Us, with the lead single, “Tiny Garden, featuring Afro-Latinx artist duendita. The new album is scheduled for an October 13 release via Jagjaguwar.

“‘Tiny Garden’ is a song about the way my heart works, the slow and steady way I love,” Woods shared in a press statement. “In my directorial debut I wanted to create a visual representation of how I often feel in relationships, like I’m having huge feelings that I end up expressing in small specific ways. The video takes place across two landscapes, the reality of a shared apartment at the tail end of winter and an imagined ‘heartspace’ where everything is lush and green. I worked with my friend and frequent collaborator Po Chop on the choreography, so that the movement becomes the key to merging these two worlds – everywhere I dance, something is watered, something grows.” Watch the clip below.