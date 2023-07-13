© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Jamila Woods "Tiny Garden"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 13, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Jamila Woods
/
YouTube

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Chicago singer-songwriter-poet-playwright Jamila Woods has announced her third studio LP, Water Made Us, with the lead single, “Tiny Garden, featuring Afro-Latinx artist duendita. The new album is scheduled for an October 13 release via Jagjaguwar.

“‘Tiny Garden’ is a song about the way my heart works, the slow and steady way I love,” Woods shared in a press statement. “In my directorial debut I wanted to create a visual representation of how I often feel in relationships, like I’m having huge feelings that I end up expressing in small specific ways. The video takes place across two landscapes, the reality of a shared apartment at the tail end of winter and an imagined ‘heartspace’ where everything is lush and green. I worked with my friend and frequent collaborator Po Chop on the choreography, so that the movement becomes the key to merging these two worlds – everywhere I dance, something is watered, something grows.” Watch the clip below.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.