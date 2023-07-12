© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

SoundTRAX: "When Harry Met Sally"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Harry Connick, Jr is pictured to the left of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal who are standing in a park in autumn.
Columbia Records
/
Columbia Pictures

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

34 years ago today Harry met Sally and asked the pivotal question: can men and women ever just be friends?

When Harry Met Sally... was written by the brilliant Nora Ephron and directed by the equally terrific Rob Reiner, with Ephron originally planning for the two of them to play the leads.

Then a better plan arrived, with the casting of Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

Their chemistry is one of the reasons the film is still so beloved, with Crystal writing many of the funniest lines, including the legendary punchline "I'll have what she's having." And that famous moment Ryan has in the deli? Her idea.

It's funny. It's romantic. It's smart. Plus it has Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby as the title characters' best friends stealing scenes like their lives depended on it.

And it introduced a lot of people to a young New Orleans musician named Harry Connick, Jr.— thanks to a member of Blood, Sweat and Tears!

Drummer Bobby Colomby was a friend of Reiner's who gave him a tape of Connick performing. Reiner loved that he sounded like a young Frank Sinatra and picked Connick to not just perform a standard or two for the film, but the entire official soundtrack.

It's still an absolute delight.

So in honor of the 34th anniversary of When Harry Met Sally..., today's SoundTRAX selection is Harry Connick, Jr. and "It Had to Be You."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.