SoundTRAX: "When Harry Met Sally"

34 years ago today Harry met Sally and asked the pivotal question: can men and women ever just be friends?

When Harry Met Sally... was written by the brilliant Nora Ephron and directed by the equally terrific Rob Reiner, with Ephron originally planning for the two of them to play the leads.

Then a better plan arrived, with the casting of Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

Their chemistry is one of the reasons the film is still so beloved, with Crystal writing many of the funniest lines, including the legendary punchline "I'll have what she's having." And that famous moment Ryan has in the deli? Her idea.

It's funny. It's romantic. It's smart. Plus it has Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby as the title characters' best friends stealing scenes like their lives depended on it.

And it introduced a lot of people to a young New Orleans musician named Harry Connick, Jr.— thanks to a member of Blood, Sweat and Tears!

Drummer Bobby Colomby was a friend of Reiner's who gave him a tape of Connick performing. Reiner loved that he sounded like a young Frank Sinatra and picked Connick to not just perform a standard or two for the film, but the entire official soundtrack.

It's still an absolute delight.

So in honor of the 34th anniversary of When Harry Met Sally..., today's SoundTRAX selection is Harry Connick, Jr. and "It Had to Be You."