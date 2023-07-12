© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Questlove and D'Angelo "Hit It and Quit It" (Bonnaroo, 2012)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Funkadelic released their third album Maggot Brain on this day in 1971. It was the final album to include the original lineup of the band. Bandleader George Clinton produced the album at United Sound Systems in Detroit, and famously opens the album with an abstract monologue where he speaks of "the maggots in the mind of the universe." The LP was released to mixed reviews, but has since built an immovable legacy and inspired countless artists in its wake.

Some of today's most successful and respected artists cite Funkadelic and Maggot Brain as influences. Childish Gambino's 2016 album Awaken, My Love gave a nod to the album in both production and cover art. In 2012, Questlove and D'Angelo came together for a special Bonnaroo Superjam set where they agreed to play no music of their own. This clip takes a look into the building of the set and their inclusion of Funkadelic's "Funky Dollar Bill" and the Maggot Brain classic "Hit It and Quit It."

