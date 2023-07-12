© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

In The WFPK Studio with Briston Maroney

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT
Muriel Margaret
/

Nashville-based singer-songwriter dropped by to play a few acoustic songs, share stories and talk about his new album, Ultrapure.

It was a real treat to have Nashville-based singer-songwriter Briston Maroney (and his sweet dog, Milk) drop by the WFPK studio! Speaking with WFPK mid-morning host John Timmons, he shared a bit of his history growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee. From his early love of music and influences, to forming bands, his short stint in college and the unexpected trajectory of his career that included a run on American Idol. He spoke about his upcoming album, Ultrapure and the meaning behind the title.

We had recently featured "Body" one of the new tracks from the album as our listen hear! Song of the Day. He performed a beautiful acoustic version of the song along with the older track, “June,” from his 2017 EP, Big Shot.

We’re looking forward to hearing more from Briston, and we’ll keep you posted next time he will be performing in Louisville. His new album Ultrapure will be available September 22 via Canvasback Music/Atlantic Records.

Listen to the full interview above and check out the official video for "Body" below.

