SoundTRAX: "Boyhood"

It was on this day in 2014 that Richard Linklater's ground-breaking film Boyhood was released.

The movie follows the life of a boy and his family over the course of twelve years in real time, having been filmed from roughly 2002 to 2013.

I can't even imagine all the unknowns that could have railroaded this production in that span of time. And imagine having your childhood and adolescence recorded on celluloid, like star Ellar Coltrane, who was only six years old when filming began!

But Linklater, along with Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette, who were cast as the boy's divorced parents, was committed to bringing Boyhood to fruition. Linklater even made Hawke promise to finish the film if Linklater happened to die.

The end result is absolutely beautiful.

And, as you'd expect, so is the music.

While over 50 songs were used in the movie, only 15 made the official soundtrack, with Linklater telling Time magazine that he wanted the music to be "something that the characters would actually listen to, in that time, place and lives... songs of that time".

And the songs of that time were by artists like Coldplay, The Hives, The Flaming Lips, The Black Keys and Cat Power, all of whom make the collection, plus a classic from Paul McCartney and Wings.

But it's Jeff Tweedy who is represented twice on the soundtrack.

There's Tweedy's band Wilco with the 2007 Sky Blue Sky tune "Hate It Here," and also a tune that was unfamiliar to those watching the movie at the time, one that would soon be released on Jeff Tweedy's album Sukirae with son, Spencer.

From Boyhood, it's Tweedy with "Summer Noon."