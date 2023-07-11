listen hear! Song of the Day: Allison Russell "The Returner"

Her debut solo album Outside Child was one of our favorites of 2021. Singer-songwriter and four time Grammy nominee Allison Russell has shared the news of her upcoming follow-up, appropriately titled, The Returner. The title track is the first preview we get, and sets the tone and looks to be another stellar album. The Returner will be released September 8th on Fantasy/Concord Records.

In addition to featuring Russell's ‘Rainbow Coalition’ band of female musicians, The Returner will also include guest appearances from Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Brandy Clark and Wendy & Lisa.

Speaking about the inspiration for the album, Russell shared, “My goal with The Returner – sonically, poetically, and spiritually – is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul. This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism.”

“In just a word, it’s funkier,” she added. “But as is the history of anything funky, it’s never just a party. It is a multiverse of energies that merges the celebration and the battle cry. For while an embrace of the present tense is a celebration, it is equally an unquestioning leap into battle – cultural, political, environmental.”