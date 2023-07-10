© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Virgin Birth's new album The Forest is a ride through an industrial dystopia

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT

Louisville, KY-based industrial synth rock duo Virgin Birth recently dropped their debut album The Forest. The new release is like an intense tour through an industrial dystopia with an almost eeirly appropriate soundtrack; the band describes the opening track "Waiting On The Bad Time" as relating "to the uneasy feeling of temporary contentment, with the slow building anticipation of an almost certain turn for the worst."

Virgin Birth is Phillip Olympia and Jake Miller, who recorded The Forest at The Slaughtered Lamb studio here in Louisville, KY. The new album is available to stream now, and is set to be released on cassette and vinyl later this year via Never Nervous. Listen to the title track above, and stream the full album below!

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.