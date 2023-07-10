Virgin Birth's new album The Forest is a ride through an industrial dystopia

Louisville, KY-based industrial synth rock duo Virgin Birth recently dropped their debut album The Forest. The new release is like an intense tour through an industrial dystopia with an almost eeirly appropriate soundtrack; the band describes the opening track "Waiting On The Bad Time" as relating "to the uneasy feeling of temporary contentment, with the slow building anticipation of an almost certain turn for the worst."

Virgin Birth is Phillip Olympia and Jake Miller, who recorded The Forest at The Slaughtered Lamb studio here in Louisville, KY. The new album is available to stream now, and is set to be released on cassette and vinyl later this year via Never Nervous. Listen to the title track above, and stream the full album below!