listen hear! Song of the Day: Briston Maroney "Body"

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Briston Maroney has announced his upcoming sophomore album Ultrapure with the release of the new single, “Body.” The young artist created quite a buzz with the release of his debut album Sunflower in 2021, garnering international acclaim. The new album finds multi-instrumentalist Maroney playing every instrument.

Maroney shared the following about Ultrapure “My favorite moments in the human experience are ones that you don’t even realize have started, but feel so deeply when you realize they’ve ended. I refer to these as ‘Ultrapure’ moments. This album was my humble, unqualified, and earnest as hell attempt at sitting in those feelings until they had no choice but to burst out of my head. These songs are about a type of pain I hate and love, but mostly have a deep appreciation for.”

The accompanying music video was conceived and directed by Maroney, alongside close friend and longtime visual collaborator Drew Bauml. The video stars Maroney in his physical form, alongside an animated depiction of his soul. Evoking nostalgia, the visual “carries the emotion of a twenty-something discovering their own freedom for the first time.”

Ultrapure will be available September 22 via Canvasback Music/Atlantic Records.