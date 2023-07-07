© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Prince scores his first #1 hit with "When Doves Cry"

John Timmons
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

It was one of the last songs written for the Purple Rain film, and was the first single released. Prince & The Revolution’s “When Doves Cry” became Prince’s first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for 5 weeks, selling over 2 million copies. It is considered to be one of his signature songs. Besides writing and composing the track, Prince played all the instruments on the song.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
