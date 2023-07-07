Today's ear X-tacy: Prince scores his first #1 hit with "When Doves Cry"
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.
It was one of the last songs written for the Purple Rain film, and was the first single released. Prince & The Revolution’s “When Doves Cry” became Prince’s first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for 5 weeks, selling over 2 million copies. It is considered to be one of his signature songs. Besides writing and composing the track, Prince played all the instruments on the song.