Today's ear X-tacy: The B-52's: Rock Lobster

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Today in 1979, Athens Georgia based new wave band The B-52’s released their self-titled debut album. Critical reception for the album was generally favorable; critics praised the album's kitschy lyrics and party atmosphere.

The album include the hits "Dance This Mess Around "and "Planet Claire," but the song that launched their career and became one of their signature songs was “Rock Lobster.” In honor of the 44th anniversary of the album’s release, we feature “Rock Lobster” as today’s ear X-tacy.

