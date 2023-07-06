Rock and Melody Collide in New Song from LUX

Louisville heavy rock band LUX just released a new song called "KYDS" and it rocks with just the right amount of melody and a heavy beat. They've been busy since forming the band in 2021. The guitarists and vocalists Luke Owens and Chaz Owens are brothers who have been playing music together since their early childhood and were joined by friends Gavin Martinez (bass) and Blake Smith (drums) in August of 2021. Since then, they have released a single called "Starspring", a three song EP called Dirty Mirrors, and most recently, two songs with "KYDS" and "Already Dead". They have gained a quick following in Louisville, and are very excited to see where they can go from here. We asked them about the new song "KYDS":

As a band we’ve been very guitar centric when it comes to our writing process. With the song “KYDS” we wanted to take a swing at a more melody oriented song. The song covers many subjects from broken relationships and coming of age.

Check out "KYDS" now streaming. Catch LUX with The Ego Trippers and Thee Tabs at Zanzabar on July 29th.