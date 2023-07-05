Shadwick Wilde shared "Easy Rider" ahead of his upcoming solo album

Louisville singer-songwriter Shadwick Wilde recently released "Easy Rider", the lead single from his upcoming solo album Forever Home. The smooth and loving tune is described in a press release as " a departure from Wilde’s typical brooding confessional style," and arrived with a music video that was directed by filmmaker and musician Scott Carney (of Wax Fang). The instantly nostalgic visual was shot on 16mm film, stars Wilde's actual family, and is undeniably adorable.

We last heard from Wilde with Quiet Hollers and the release of their 2022 album Forever Chemicals. Both albums come from a prolific period in Wilde's songwriting journey when he took a break from touring and settled back into his roots. The result was a brand new chapter in the Kentucky musician's career.

Wilde enlisted the help of Wilco and Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer to produce Forever Home. All ten tracks were recorded at Coomer’s Cartoon Moon studio in Nashville.

Forever Home is set to be released on September 22 via SofaBurn Records. Watch the music video for "Easy Rider" here!