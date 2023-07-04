Today's ear X-tacy: INXS "The One Thing"

In honor of INXS saxophonist/guitarist/backing vocalist Kirk Pengilly’s 65th birthday today, we’re featuring their first Top 40 hit in the US. “The One Thing” was released in July 1982 as the first single ahead of their third studio album, Shabooh Shoobah.

The music video was their first video to air on the fledgling MTV and went into high rotation on the channel, which added to the chart success of the single in the US. Band member Tim Farriss shared, “We made a crazy video at home in Australia for "The One Thing." We fed valium to a few cats and had them running around a table while we had a feast with sexy models and Playboy centerfolds, ripping apart a turkey. Next thing we knew we had a top 40 hit in America and were opening for Adam Ant.”

