SoundTRAX: "Born on the Fourth of July"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published July 4, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT
SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

In keeping with the holiday, today's SoundTRAX selection comes from the 1989 Tom Cruise film, Born on the Fourth of July.

Directed by Oliver Stone, the movie was based on the biography of Ron Kovic and details his experience in the Vietnam War, his subsequent paralysis, and his eventual anti-war activism.

It is not an easy watch, but Cruise is terrific in the role.

And the soundtrack?

Well, the score was done by the inimitable John Williams, with additional contributions from the likes of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Don McLean, Van Morrison, and The Temptations.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, I'm going with a Bob Dylan cover done by someone who actually has a cameo in the film playing, conveniently, a folk singer.

From Born on the Fourth of July, it's Edie Brickell & New Bohemians with "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
