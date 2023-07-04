listen hear! Song of the Day: Maia Sharp "Old Dreams"

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maia Sharp recently shared her latest single, “Old Dreams.” The song was co-written with her good friend, Garrison Starr, and is the second preview from her forthcoming 9th solo album, Reckless Thoughts, due August 18th.

The new song reminds us of how many wonderful song she’s penned during her 25-year career, including songs she’s written for artists including Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Cher, and Art Garfunkel.

Speaking about the latest track, Sharp shared, “’Old Dreams’ was born out of a conversation with my co-writer Garrison Starr. As we’ve done before, we were debriefing about life and work, when we touched on an idea that was too personal and important to us to just leave there. I see this song as a reminder to myself to let the experience and wisdom I’ve gained over the years inform what I really want now. That doesn’t look the same as it did when I was 25. “Old Dreams” is a nudge to check myself for default reactions and make sure I’m letting today’s dream reflect who I am now.”