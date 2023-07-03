Mental Health Day July 5

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Call or text 9-8-8

Wednesday, July 5th, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen to an entire day of requests from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and ask for a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope!

You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org, or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

How to record a voice memo on iPhone

How to record a voice memo on Android

Find us on Facebook and Twitter #WFPKMentalHealthDay



CCLOU is proud to sponsor WFPK Mental Health Day!

Resources for you, family & friends

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Text LOU to 741741

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-589-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420

An important part of mental health is feeling heard and understood. If you have privilege, we encourage you to do the research, find ways to support Black people and people of color, and make permanent changes in your community to combat racism:

