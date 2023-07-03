listen hear Song of the Day: Jon Batiste "Calling Your Name"

GRAMMY Award winning artist Jon Batiste has announced his highly-anticipated new album, World Music Radio, with the new funk-pop inspired track, “Calling Your Name.” The new record features special guest artists, Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, and many others, and will be available August 18 via Verve Records/Interscope Record.

On the new album, Batiste delves into the profound question: Isn’t all music, in essence, world music?

Speaking about World Music Radio, Jon says, “I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before.”

On his Twitter page he wrote, “World Music Radio is a concept album that takes place in the interstellar regions of the universe. The listener is led through the album by an interstellar traveling griot named Billy Bob Bo Bob, who takes you sonically all around the world at the speed of light.”