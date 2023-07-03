IT'S ALIVE: D'Angelo "Brown Sugar" (Later... with Jools Holland, 1995)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
D’Angelo released his debut album Brown Sugar on this day in 1995. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was heavily inspired by Prince and the level of involvement he had in the creation of his music; he was inspired enough to make it a point to handle almost all of the writing, producing, and instrumentation of the album. His near-obsession with creative control proved to be valuable choice, as Brown Sugar has gone on to be seminal work in the Neo-Soul sub-genre.
This clip finds D'Angelo promoting his debut album on an airing of Later... with Jools Holland with a performance of the title track. He would only release one more full-length studio album (Voodoo in 2000) before taking an indefinite hiatus that ended with the release of his critically-acclaimed 2014 album Black Messiah.