Cowboy Junkies Margo Timmins on death, loss, nature, and the Sharon Sessions

Margo Timmins, the lead singer of Cowboy Junkies, engages in a heartfelt conversation with Kyle Meredith about the band's latest album, Such Ferocious Beauty. The album serves as a poignant exploration of the emotions and experiences surrounding their father's battle with dementia and eventual passing. Timmins delves into the creative process, describing how her brother and bandleader, Michael Timmins, writes the songs and how she connects with them on a personal level, drawing from shared memories and emotions.

In the interview, Timmins emphasizes the significance of nature in the album's themes, reflecting on its transformative power and the solace it provides amidst the challenges of grief and loss. She delves into the complex emotions surrounding death, exploring the finality it brings and the fear and dread that can arise from constant exposure to news and television. Amidst the weighty subject matter, Timmins also sheds light on the band's recent release, Sharon, an album that had remained in the vault for over 30 years, hinting at the possibility of other hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Through their music, Cowboy Junkies offer a deeply introspective and cathartic experience, allowing listeners to connect with the universal themes of love, loss, and the fragile nature of life. Such Ferocious Beauty serves as a testament to the band's ability to create powerful and emotionally resonant music that invites reflection and contemplation. Margo Timmins' insights into the album's creation and the band's extensive discography add an extra layer of appreciation for the artistic journey of Cowboy Junkies.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.