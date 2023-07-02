Jemima Kirke & Ashley Zukerman on the music and era of the early 2000s

Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zuckerman engage in a lively discussion with Kyle Meredith, offering a glimpse into their roles in Apple TV+'s City On Fire. As they portray characters from the early 2000s, a significant era in their respective careers, Kirke and Zuckerman reflect on the unique experience of stepping into the shoes of individuals who existed in a different time. They explore the nuances that set their characters apart from their own selves while also revealing the profound connections they still manage to forge.

Zuckerman, known for his performances in Succession and Fear Street, delves into his affinity for playing unlikeable characters and sheds light on the key to understanding their complex nature. Meanwhile, Kirke, recognized for her work in Girls and Sex Education, dissects the intricate process of developing unwritten backstories with her co-star. Together, they paint a vivid picture of the collaborative effort behind bringing their characters to life and the depth of their performances.

