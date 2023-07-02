© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Illenium on remixing Taylor Swift, rocking out with Avril Lavigne, and his Linkin Park-inspired LP

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 2, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT

The DJ/songwriter takes us inside his new self-titled album

Illenium sits down with Kyle Meredith for an exciting conversation about his latest self-titled album. Nicholas Miller, the talented DJ and songwriter, offers insights into the album's concept, describing it as a prequel to his initial trilogy. He reveals how the new record pays homage to beloved bands from his formative years, such as Linkin Park and Blink-182, and discusses the electrifying collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker that add a thrilling rock dimension to the LP.

In the interview, Illenium opens up about his remix of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," showcasing his unique musical approach. He also shares his ambitions for his latest tour, expressing a desire to create a larger-than-life experience for his fans. Additionally, Illenium discusses his partnership with End Overdose, highlighting his commitment to raising awareness about the opioid crisis and supporting those affected by it.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

