Music

WFPK Members Only Performance with The Mountain Goats

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
J. Tyler Franklin
/

In the WFPK studio with The Mountain Goats

WFPK Members are regularly treated to intimate in-studio performances from their favorite artists in our Members Only series. We had a full house in our studio for a very special acoustic performance with The Mountain Goats. John Darnielle and Matt Douglas treated members to a wonderful 4 song set before their show later that evening at The Mercury Ballroom. The band is touring in support of their latest album, Bleed Out, on Merge Records.

J. Tyler Franklin
/

For more exclusive performances like this, be sure to visit the WFPK YouTube channel and subscribe to be the first to know when new videos are published!

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
