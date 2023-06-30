WFPK Members Only Performance with The Mountain Goats
In the WFPK studio with The Mountain Goats
WFPK Members are regularly treated to intimate in-studio performances from their favorite artists in our Members Only series. We had a full house in our studio for a very special acoustic performance with The Mountain Goats. John Darnielle and Matt Douglas treated members to a wonderful 4 song set before their show later that evening at The Mercury Ballroom. The band is touring in support of their latest album, Bleed Out, on Merge Records.
