WFPK Members Only Performance with The Mountain Goats

WFPK Members are regularly treated to intimate in-studio performances from their favorite artists in our Members Only series. We had a full house in our studio for a very special acoustic performance with The Mountain Goats. John Darnielle and Matt Douglas treated members to a wonderful 4 song set before their show later that evening at The Mercury Ballroom. The band is touring in support of their latest album, Bleed Out, on Merge Records.

J. Tyler Franklin /

