Today's ear X-tacy: A Flock of Seagulls "I Ran (So Far Away)"

On June 2, 1983 the British new wave band A Flock of Seagulls headlined a concert at the Louisville Palace. The show was recorded for a national radio broadcast by NBC’s The Source. The Fixx opened the show.

For today’s ear X-tacy we feature “I Ran (So Far Away)” the classic 1982 hit from A Flock of Seagulls. The low-budget, but imaginative (for the time) video broke the band in the US during the early days of MTV. The video shows lead singer Mike Score in a room covered from floor to ceiling with aluminum foil and also floor mirrors in which you can see the reflection of the cameras.

I attended that show. Quite possibly the LOUDEST concert I ever attended. I believe my ears are still ringing form that one. - John Timmons