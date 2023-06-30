© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: A Flock of Seagulls "I Ran (So Far Away)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

On June 2, 1983 the British new wave band A Flock of Seagulls headlined a concert at the Louisville Palace. The show was recorded for a national radio broadcast by NBC’s The Source. The Fixx opened the show.

For today’s ear X-tacy we feature “I Ran (So Far Away)” the classic 1982 hit from A Flock of Seagulls. The low-budget, but imaginative (for the time) video broke the band in the US during the early days of MTV. The video shows lead singer Mike Score in a room covered from floor to ceiling with aluminum foil and also floor mirrors in which you can see the reflection of the cameras.

I attended that show. Quite possibly the LOUDEST concert I ever attended. I believe my ears are still ringing form that one. - John Timmons

