listen hear! Song of the Day: Gabriels "Glory"

We’ve been fans since hearing their debut single, “Love and Hate In A Different Time.” The highly acclaimed soulful-pop trio Gabriels have shared their new single, “Glory.” It’s the last preview ahead of the release of their full debut album, Angels & Queens, due July 7 on Elektra Records.

The band shared this about the track: "‘Glory’ is inspired by the power of human spirit, taking inspiration from some of our favorite artists, our moms, even people of the night. We all have had life corner us, and had to make much out of little. We have all got some magic in our hands, and have the power to make a little a lot."