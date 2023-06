The Hold Steady recently performed at WFPK's June Waterfront Wednesday to an enthusiastic and appreciative crowd. Their new album is called The Price of Progress. They also have a book coming out that chronicles the band's 20 year history called The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How A Resurrection Really Feels. WFPK host Laura Shine got to speak with Craig Finn (lead singer) and guitarist Tad Kubler before their show.