© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Geese "I See Myself"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Kyle Berger
/

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

The Brooklyn 5-piece band Geese have just released their highly anticipated sophomore album, 3D Country on Partisan Records. The new single "I See Myself" is the breezy, soulful, and strange track with a groove inspired by Funkadelic classics like “Nappy Dugout” and “Hit It and Quit It.

“‘I See Myself’ was one of the last songs we pulled together for the album,” frontman Cameron Winter explained in a statement. “I was inspired by my favorite Funkadelic songs, which are dead simple and have big choruses with beautiful backing vocals, so this was our version of something like that. This might be Geese’s first proper love song. Seeing your humanity reflected back in someone else is one of the most pure kinds of connections that exist, to me. But I think there’s a lyrical darkness to the song too, about wanting to save someone you love from something evil and unstoppable.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.