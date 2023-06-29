listen hear! Song of the Day: Geese "I See Myself"

The Brooklyn 5-piece band Geese have just released their highly anticipated sophomore album, 3D Country on Partisan Records. The new single "I See Myself" is the breezy, soulful, and strange track with a groove inspired by Funkadelic classics like “Nappy Dugout” and “Hit It and Quit It.

“‘I See Myself’ was one of the last songs we pulled together for the album,” frontman Cameron Winter explained in a statement. “I was inspired by my favorite Funkadelic songs, which are dead simple and have big choruses with beautiful backing vocals, so this was our version of something like that. This might be Geese’s first proper love song. Seeing your humanity reflected back in someone else is one of the most pure kinds of connections that exist, to me. But I think there’s a lyrical darkness to the song too, about wanting to save someone you love from something evil and unstoppable.”