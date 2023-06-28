© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Martha And The Muffins "Echo Beach"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Formed in 1977, the Canadian new wave pop band Martha And The Muffins released their debut album, Metro Music, in 1980. The first single released from the album was the incredibly catchy song, “Echo Beach.” It was their only international hit making it to number 5 on the Canadian charts, number 6 in Australia, and ten in the UK. It sold well enough to achieve gold status, and won the Juno Award for Single of the Year in Canada.

While Echo Beach does not exist as a real location, it was a symbol of a place everyone wants to escape to when they're not where they want to be. The song was written by band member Marc Gane. The inspiration came while he was a student at the Ontario College of Art. Working a job one summer at a paint and wallpaper factory, he said that it was so boring that he daydreamed a lot.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

