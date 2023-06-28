SoundTRAX: "St. Elmo's Fire"

38 years ago today the film St. Elmo's Fire was released!

It's the "Brat Pack" in all their Eighties glory, with Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and Rob Lowe— who should get an extra screen credit for the sweet mullet he sports in the movie.

They, along with Mare Winningham (whom I refuse to malign with the Brat Pack label) play recent Georgetown University graduates who now face real-world consequences amid the jarring fact of life: adulting can suck.

It's hard to believe but this was prolific producer David Foster's first soundtrack.

(Side note: Foster's wife, singer Katharine McPhee, was only a year old when the movie was released in 1985. But I digress.)

Foster contributes multiple songs to the soundtrack— including the iconic instrumental "Love Theme"— and co-wrote the best known tune, which is today's SoundTRAX selection.

British singer John Parr (you may remember his only other hit, "Naughty Naughty" from 1984) was Foster's co-writer and provided the vocals, plus you get members of Toto, REO Speedwagon and Mr. Mister assisting on the song as well.

In honor of the 38th anniversary of St. Elmo's Fire, today's SoundTRAX is John Parr with the title tune, "St. Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion)."