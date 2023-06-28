listen hear! Song of the Day: The Swell Season "The Answer Is Yes"

Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová have reunited as The Swell Season ahead of their upcoming summer tour. They’ve shared their new single, “The Answer Is Yes,” their first new music together in over ten years.

Speaking to Spin about the song, Irglová offered, “Our music has been a part of people’s personal journeys and love stories, so I wanted the song to be an acknowledgement of that and all that came before. I wanted it to be positive and joyous. It’s nostalgic in parts, but it also takes a look at where we both are now.”

Hansard added, “The lyric is very honest and speaks very much to our story — it’s basically me and her in a song. When I write a song, I’m moving in several directions on purpose, and I like it. Mar speaks about something very clearly, and I really admire that too. The spirit of the song is, this happened, that happened, I was hurt, you were hurt. Was it all worth it? The answer is yes, of course. I just think that it’s really powerful.”

The video was directed by longtime Swell Season collaborator David Cleary and gives a behind the scene view of Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard as they wrote and recorded at Markéta’s studio in Iceland.

