IT'S ALIVE: James Brown "I Feel Good" (Live 8, 2005)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT

Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today is the National Day of Joy! Founded in 2019 by senior caregivers at Comfort Keepers, today is now officially a day about “finding happiness outside the norms that society calls for.” After seeing how important joy and happiness is to health and general well-being, caregivers made it a point to inspire seniors, and everyone, to find joy in the small things.

We all know how music is one of the most powerful catalysts for joy and happiness. One of the most fun and joy-inspiring songs is one that evokes good feelings as soon as you hear the title: "I Feel Good" by James Brown. Watch the soul legend perform the iconic tune at the Live 8 concerts in 2005.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
