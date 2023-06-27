IT'S ALIVE: Jamiroquai "Virtual Insanity" (Verona, 2002)

Today we're taking a funky, eclectic trip back in time with Jamiroquai. The English band released their third album Travelling Without Moving on August 28, 1996, leading to their American breakthrough; it was the first time they reached placement on a US Billboard chart. The album has since sold over 8 million copies, earning the Guinness World Record for highest selling funk album of all time.

The album's second single "Virtual Insanity" was the first song to be composed for the album. Vocalist Jay Kay was inspired by a visit to Sapporo, Japan, and spoke about how "everything was covered in snow and there was absolutely no one about. [We took] these stairs that led down to this whole underground city … with all the colour and noise you get in Japanese streets."

You can watch the band perform the iconic song in Verona, Italy in 2002 in the clip above.