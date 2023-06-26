Travis Van Winkle on Arnold Schwarzenegger, singing Gordon Lightfoot, & crying for Pearl Jam

In a conversation with Kyle Meredith, Travis Van Winkle provides insights into the Netflix series Fubar, starring the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger and an ensemble cast of comedians. Van Winkle delves into the dynamic world of the show, highlighting the dysfunctional family of CIA agents at its core and exploring the more absurd aspects of his character. He also shares his experiences working alongside Schwarzenegger, offering a glimpse into the collaborative process and the excitement of being part of such an esteemed cast.

Beyond his acting endeavors, Van Winkle sheds light on his philanthropic work, particularly his involvement in building schools in impoverished countries. He delves into his passion for volunteering and service, discussing the transformative impact it has had on his life. Van Winkle also recounts an unforgettable experience wrestling in Senegal as a way to celebrate his 40th birthday, showcasing his adventurous spirit and dedication to embracing new challenges.

In a lighthearted turn, Van Winkle reveals his action movie walk-up songs, playfully selecting tracks by Pearl Jam and Whitney Houston. He also shares an endearing anecdote about singing a Gordon Lightfoot song in one of the episodes and reflects on the emotional moment he experienced when Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.