Arnold Schwarzenegger on the Reagan era, action heroes, & his first TV series

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT

The film star discusses Fubar and his new three-part Netflix documentary

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger delves into his exciting new ventures, including the Netflix series Fubar and the three-part documentary, Arnold. As he steps into the television landscape with Fubar, Schwarzenegger shares his motivation behind this project, drawing inspiration from his popular 90s film, True Lies. He highlights the captivating narrative, which not only revolves around his character as a secret CIA agent but also explores the journey of his character's daughter.

Schwarzenegger further reflects on the impact of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the cultural climate of the 80's era, which played a significant role in shaping his action hero persona. He candidly discusses the media landscape during Bill Clinton's presidency and its attempt to suppress his unique brand of entertainment. Additionally, Schwarzenegger reveals why, despite his larger-than-life persona and his association with iconic films like Pumping Iron, Terminator, and Twins, he doesn't not rely on specific songs to get pumped up.

With Fubar and the documentary Arnold, Schwarzenegger continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled charisma and remarkable storytelling ability. His willingness to reimagine beloved characters showcases his enduring relevance and his commitment to delivering compelling entertainment experiences. Fans can anticipate an exhilarating blend of action, intrigue, and personal reflection as Schwarzenegger brings his signature charm and intensity to the small screen, captivating viewers in a way only he can.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailers below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
