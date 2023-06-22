© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones launches Far From Saints with The Wind & The Wave

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT

The trio discuss their self-titled debut and how covering “Stop Draggin' My Heart Around” gave them a sonic direction

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, the trio of Far From Saints—Kelly Jones from Stereophonics, Patty Lynn, and Dwight Baker from The Wind & the Wave—shares insights into their debut album. Despite facing unexpected hurdles due to the pandemic, the group discusses the journey leading to the album's release, their unique sound, and the profound themes found within their songs.

Jones and Lynn delve into the concept of their songs serving as a conversation between them, creating an introspective atmosphere throughout the album. They explore deep themes such as death and rebirth, infusing their music with raw emotion that resonates with listeners. Additionally, the trio reveals how their cover of "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" influenced their sonic direction, shaping the overall sound of their debut release.

With their combined talents and diverse musical backgrounds, Far From Saints offers a distinctive approach to their songwriting and performances. As they navigate through the intricacies of their music, the trio invites audiences on a journey filled with introspection and a genuine exploration of the human experience, highlighting the chemistry between Jones, Lynn, and Baker. Their collective talents, passion, and musical sensibilities intertwine to create a compelling sonic tapestry that leaves a lasting impression.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
