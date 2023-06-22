SoundTRAX: "The Muppet Movie"

Human beings may never be on the same page when it comes to politics or religion, but one thing is certain.

Everyone loves The Muppets.

And 44 years ago today their first foray onto the big screen, The Muppet Movie, was released.

Everyone's favorite amphibian, Kermit the Frog, takes a journey to Los Angeles to try to become a star, where he meets other beloved Muppets along the way.

There's villainy involving a restaurant owner being too fond of frog legs, a burgeoning romance between Kermit and a certain sassy swine, plus cameos galore.

Only The Muppets could attract the likes of Steve Martin, Orson Welles, Mel Brooks, Richard Pryor, Bob Hope and more.

The music came courtesy of veteran songwriter and actor Paul Williams (who also appears in the film as, yes, "El Sleezo Pianist") and composer Kenneth Ascher.

The tunes are joyful and irresistible, yet moving— and none so much as today's SoundTRAX selection.

It was nominated for a "Best Original Song" Oscar and was tapped by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

In honor of The Muppet Movie's 44th anniversary, it's Kermit the Frog (voiced by the late, great Jim Henson) with "The Rainbow Connection."